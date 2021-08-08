Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mountain rescue team searching for missing 84-year-old man

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 4.05pm
John Smith, who goes by the name Frank, has been missing since Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)
A search is under way for an 84-year-old man who has been missing in Argyll since Thursday.

John Smith, who goes by the name Frank, was last seen leaving the Crianlarich Hotel at 7.15am on August 5.

But his grey Mazda 6 estate has since been found in a parking area used by walkers tackling the 1126-metre tall Ben Cruachan mountain.

Police Scotland’s mountain rescue team has launched a search for the missing man and officers are urging walkers in the area to see if they can spot him.

Frank is described as being 5ft 10 in and of slim build, with grey hair which is thinning on top.

He was last known to be wearing a dark coloured jacket, grey trousers, white shirt and a distinctive white sun cap.

CCTV footage of John Smith leaving the Crianlarich Hotel at 7.15am on Thursday
CCTV footage of John Smith leaving the Crianlarich Hotel at 7.15am on Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)

Inspector Emma Louise Scott, of Dumbarton police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Frank and considerable effort is being put into locating him by police and partner agencies.

“I would urge anyone who believes they have seen Frank or spoken to him at the any time since Thursday morning to get in touch urgently.

“I would also ask any other walkers in the area to be vigilant and if you believe you have any information which could help with the search then please come forward.

“Anyone who may have seen Frank, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0922 of 7 August.”

