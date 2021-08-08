Mountain rescue team searching for missing 84-year-old man

A search is under way for an 84-year-old man who has been missing in Argyll since Thursday.

John Smith, who goes by the name Frank, was last seen leaving the Crianlarich Hotel at 7.15am on August 5.

But his grey Mazda 6 estate has since been found in a parking area used by walkers tackling the 1126-metre tall Ben Cruachan mountain.

Police Scotland’s mountain rescue team has launched a search for the missing man and officers are urging walkers in the area to see if they can spot him.

Frank is described as being 5ft 10 in and of slim build, with grey hair which is thinning on top.

He was last known to be wearing a dark coloured jacket, grey trousers, white shirt and a distinctive white sun cap.

CCTV footage of John Smith leaving the Crianlarich Hotel at 7.15am on Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)

Inspector Emma Louise Scott, of Dumbarton police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Frank and considerable effort is being put into locating him by police and partner agencies.

“I would urge anyone who believes they have seen Frank or spoken to him at the any time since Thursday morning to get in touch urgently.

“I would also ask any other walkers in the area to be vigilant and if you believe you have any information which could help with the search then please come forward.

“Anyone who may have seen Frank, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0922 of 7 August.”