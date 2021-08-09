Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Three people arrested after man injured in Kirkcaldy car park

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 8.40am Updated: August 9 2021, 9.08pm
The 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Three people have appeared in court charged over a serious attack on a man in a car park in Fife, authorities said.

George McGlashan, 57, Claire McGlashan, 38, and Patricia Taylor, 60, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder, said the Crown Office.

No pleas were entered and the case was committed for further re-examination.

Both women were released on bail to reappear at a date to be confirmed, while McGlashan was remanded in custody to appear again within the next eight days.

They were charged over an attack on a man in a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy shortly after 3am on Saturday.

The 45-year-old was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]