Three people arrested after man injured in Kirkcaldy car park

Three people have appeared in court charged over a serious attack on a man in a car park in Fife, authorities said.

George McGlashan, 57, Claire McGlashan, 38, and Patricia Taylor, 60, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder, said the Crown Office.

No pleas were entered and the case was committed for further re-examination.

Both women were released on bail to reappear at a date to be confirmed, while McGlashan was remanded in custody to appear again within the next eight days.

They were charged over an attack on a man in a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy shortly after 3am on Saturday.

The 45-year-old was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment.