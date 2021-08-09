New business hub in Stranraer to create 100 jobs in £1m investment

A new business hub in the south of Scotland is to create 100 jobs as part of a £1 million investment.

Motherwell-based Ascensos has announced it will open a new base in Stranraer as part of the community focused arm of its business, Ascensos Local.

The customer service outsourcing firm – which also has offices in the Isle of Wight, Glasgow, Bucharest and Istanbul – works with major brands across the world including B&Q, KFC and Peloton.

John Devlin, CEO and co-founder of Ascensos, said: “This new hub will bring 100 permanent jobs to Stranraer and the surrounding area, and we predict the local economic impact of these new jobs will be incredibly positive.

“We know a lack of job prospects for young people in the area is a real concern, and we are setting out to change that.

“The new jobs we are creating will offer a variety of opportunities, and not just for young people. This type of role is ideal for people returning to the job market after a break, and for those looking to switch career.

“Galloway is a place I know well, and Stranraer was top of the list of Scottish towns we wanted to invest in. It offers an amazing quality of life that dovetails perfectly with a working from home career.

“As a company we also understand the importance of community. The community spirit in Stranraer is inspiring and it’s something we very much want to be part of.

“The massive shift we’ve seen towards working from home over the last 18 months opens up opportunities for creating jobs in different ways and in many different locations. We see particular potential in small towns and rural communities.”

Ascensos works with major brands across the world including B&Q, KFC and Peloton (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ascensos Local’s Stranraer hub will be based at South Strand Street and be operational from September, with Dumfries and Galloway College’s campus in the town to host recruitment activity this week.

The announcement – one of six local hubs to open across the UK, creating 500 jobs in total as part of the investment – has also been welcomed by local community groups.

Romano Petrucci, chairman of Stranraer Development Trust, said: “This is the most fantastic boost to Stranraer and we look forward to supporting John and his team as they go about creating jobs for countless people and families in the area.

“We have always said that Stranraer is a place of untapped potential, and it’s wonderful to see a fast-growing company like Ascensos investing in Stranraer and its people.

“Stranraer, like so many places, has taken a real knock over this past 18 months.

“The creation of so many new jobs by a company with a clear track record of success, and a culture that is committed to supporting the local community, is the kind of news that many towns could only dream about.

“There are exciting times ahead and we should all welcome John and his team to the area.”