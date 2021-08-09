Driver killed in crash confirmed as missing man Scott Wares

A driver found dead in the wreckage of a crashed car has been confirmed by police as missing man Scott Wares.

The 33-year-old, from Wick, Caithness, was last seen on Wednesday evening, but police suspected he may have been the driver who died in a crash in Castletown, 14 miles west of John O’Groats, on Sunday.

The red Vauxhall Insignia he was driving left the B876 road on Sunday morning, with police alerted at around 8.40am.

Sergeant Kate Park, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Mr Wares, who was alone in the car, had been reported missing from Wick on Thursday August 5.

“Extensive enquiries were carried out to trace him….sadly, Mr Wares died following the crash and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.”

She appealed for any witnesses or motorists who may have dash-cam footage to come forward as well as property owners with CCTV along the route.

The family of Mr Wares has asked for privacy.