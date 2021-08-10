Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nigerian pupil from Glasgow ‘ecstatic’ at Cambridge offer to study medicine

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 9.34am
Ayo Lambe (Peter Devlin/PA)
A pupil who moved from Nigeria to Glasgow has said he is “ecstatic and shocked” after scoring a place at the University of Cambridge to study medicine.

Ayo Lambe, 17, studied for his Advanced Highers at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) – achieving four band one A grades in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths.

The teenager, who said he wanted to study medicine after caring for his younger brother, went on: “I am very grateful to everyone who contributed to my journey and am happy I have been able to make them proud.”

The teenager will study medicine at Cambridge (Peter Devlin/PA)

The university runs an “advanced higher hub” to study subjects not on their schools’ curriculum, with Ayo not offered the subjects at St Margaret Mary’s Secondary School, said GCU.

GCU said Ayo moved from Nigeria to England when he was three, moving back to Nigeria when he was 10, then moving to Glasgow when he was in fourth year at school, typically when pupils are aged 14-15.

He said: “Though the UK had previously been my home, it was still a big culture change. I vaguely remember not being able to grasp the Glaswegian accent and still laugh at that.

“But what they say is true, Glasgow has the kindest people.

“I have a younger brother with Down’s Syndrome, who I credit with being my main motivation for wanting to study medicine.

“Helping my mum take care of him is something I enjoy doing.”

Studying on the university’s campus gives pupils better access to subjects required for high-demand undergraduate courses, like medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine.

Overall, pupils at the hub achieved pass rates of 97%, with 53% achieving A grades and 82% A and B grades, said GCU.

