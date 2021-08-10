Police appeal for information after teenager is sexually assaulted near park

A 15-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted near a park in Fife.

The teenager was walking along Leuchatsbeath Drive, Cowdenbeath, next to the park when a man pushed her to the ground near bushes and attacked her.

She managed to get free and run off following the attack at 8.45pm on Thursday July 8.

The suspect is aged between 30 and 40, of heavy build and about 5ft 6in tall.

He is described as being possibly of Asian appearance and was wearing a T-shirt and jogging bottoms, both dark.

He was also wearing a face covering.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, said: “Fortunately, this girl was not seriously injured but she has been left extremely upset by what has happened and our inquiries to find the person responsible are ongoing.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this part of the park that evening, both before and after the time it happened. If you were walking your dog, jogging or driving nearby, please think back and let us know if you can help with our inquiries.

“Anyone who can assist with our investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4166 of Wednesday, 4 August 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”