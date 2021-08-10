Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
News / Scotland

Scots-based charity to feed 43,000 children in Liberia after £6.5m raised

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 12.03am
The charity has been active in Liberia since 2006 (Chris Watt/PA)
A Scots-headquartered global school meals charity will feed more than 43,000 children in Liberia after raising nearly £6.5 million.

Mary’s Meals said generous supporters raised the funds – which includes £2 million in match funding from the UK Government – between November 1 and January 31.

It said the vital cash boost will reach around 43,000 new children in the poverty-stricken west African nation beginning in October, on top of the existing 157,000 children it already feeds in the country.

Magirl, 13, dreams of becoming a nurse (Mary’s Meals/PA)

Mary’s Meals executive director Daniel Adams said despite the hardships of the pandemic, “it’s clear that people across the UK have responded with overwhelming kindness” to the charity’s Double The Love campaign.

He said: “Our supporters’ generosity will allow Mary’s Meals to access an incredible £2 million funding boost from the UK Government.

“Families in Liberia struggle every day to feed their children, and the impact of Covid-19 has exacerbated already high levels of poverty.

“With schools open again, we are delighted to see children back in the classrooms, learning every day and knowing that they have the certainty of a meal to fuel their learning.”

In Liberia, widespread food insecurity hinders the ability of children to engage with lessons and it struggles with high levels of absenteeism and drop-out rates, particularly among girls, with more than two-thirds not attending school, the charity added.

Magirl, 13, from Gbatala in Liberia, who dreams of becoming a nurse, already gets fed by the charity.

She said: “Before Mary’s Meals came here there was no food for us to eat.

“When Mary’s Meals came we were happy to pay attention to the lesson and listen to the teacher. We used to be hungry and didn’t learn anything in class because of the hunger – now we learn at school.”

Mary’s Meals, registered in Dalmally, Argyll, has been active in Liberia since 2006, and world-wide reaches more than 1.8 million children across 19 countries.

It says with its “low-cost approach” it can feed a child for a whole school year with just £15.90.

