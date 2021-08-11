Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Six fire crews battle blaze at Italian restaurant

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 8.29am Updated: August 11 2021, 10.09am
The fire in Airdrie broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Paul McKenna/PA)
Six fire crews have spent the night battling a blaze at a popular Italian restaurant in North Lanarkshire.

The fire broke out at Trattoria Guidi, at the junction of Deedes Street and Rochsolloch Road in Airdrie, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were sent to the scene shortly before 1am.

Footage on social media shows large flames, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews still at the scene several hours later.

Many locals posted on Twitter saying the restaurant, known locally as Guidis, had “burned to the ground”.

A statement on the Trattoria Guidi Facebook page said: “As most of you will have heard we had a severe fire at the restaurant last night.

“We are devastated and slowly trying to process what has happened.

“The most important thing is that no-one was in at the time and so all of our staff are safe.

“We will let you all know when we have more news. Thank you all for your kind messages and support.

Good morning Everyone, As most of you will have heard we had a severe fire at the restaurant last night. We are…

Posted by Trattoria Guidi on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 00.49am on Wednesday August 11 to reports of a building on fire at Rochsolloch Road, Airdrie.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a single storey restaurant well alight.

“Additional resources were mobilised including four further appliances and crews remain on the scene as they work extinguish the fire and make the area safe. No casualties were reported.”

Police Scotland officers and Scottish Ambulance Service vehicles were also on site.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10am on Wednesday 11 August officers were called to a fire at a restaurant in Rochsolloch Road, Airdrie.

“Officers are in attendance and we are working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

Local MSP Neil Gray expressed his dismay in a Facebook post and offered assistance to anyone affected by the blaze.

Guides on fire 🔥 😧 hope everyone is OK, sad day 😭

Posted by Marco Zambonini on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

He said: “I’m absolutely devastated that Trattoria Guidi has been destroyed by fire overnight.

“Guidi’s is an Airdrie institution and I’ve enjoyed so many lovely meals there.

“I hope nobody was hurt and my heart goes out to Carlo and the family as well as all the staff.

“If there is anything I can do to help, as always I am available at Neil.gray.msp@parliament.scot.”

