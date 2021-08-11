Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man dies in hospital two weeks after Western Isles crash

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 9.29am
The crash happened on July 28 (Chris Radburn/PA)
A man has died after being critically injured in a car crash in the Western Isles last month.

Alasdair Macdonald, 78, was a passenger in a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara which crashed on the A857 at Newmarket, two miles from Stornoway, on Lewis.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Wednesday July 28.

He was taken to Western Isles Hospital and then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police Scotland confirmed on Wednesday morning that Mr Macdonald, described as a local man, has died.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was also taken to Western Isles Hospital but was later discharged.

