Wednesday, August 11th 2021
News / Scotland

Body of missing hillwalker, 84, found near summit of mountain

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 10.35am
John Smith, who goes by the name Frank, went missing on August 5 (Police Scotland/PA)
A body has been found in the search for a missing hillwalker.

John Smith, 84, who was known as Frank and from Nottingham, was last seen leaving the Crianlarich Hotel, Perthshire, at 7.15am on August 5.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that his body was recovered near the summit of Ben Cruachan, Argyll, at around 2.50pm on Tuesday.

His car had previously been found in a parking area used by walkers tackling the 1,126-metre (3,694ft) mountain, leading to rescuers searching the area.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Around 2.50pm on Tuesday August 10, the body of missing man John Smith (known as Frank) was recovered near the summit of Ben Cruachan.

“His family are aware and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

