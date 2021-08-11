Body of missing hillwalker, 84, found near summit of mountain

A body has been found in the search for a missing hillwalker.

John Smith, 84, who was known as Frank and from Nottingham, was last seen leaving the Crianlarich Hotel, Perthshire, at 7.15am on August 5.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that his body was recovered near the summit of Ben Cruachan, Argyll, at around 2.50pm on Tuesday.

His car had previously been found in a parking area used by walkers tackling the 1,126-metre (3,694ft) mountain, leading to rescuers searching the area.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”