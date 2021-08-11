Man seriously injured in motorway attack

A man has been seriously injured in an assault on a motorway.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance on the M8 westbound at junction seven near Holytown, North Lanarkshire, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector David Lamont said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“The roads in the area will have been busy at the time so anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with any motorists who were in the area and may have dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2686 of August 10, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”