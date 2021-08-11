Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man seriously injured in motorway attack

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 1.30pm
The incident happened on the M8 motorway (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man has been seriously injured in an assault on a motorway.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance on the M8 westbound at junction seven near Holytown, North Lanarkshire, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector David Lamont said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“The roads in the area will have been busy at the time so anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with any motorists who were in the area and may have dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2686 of August 10, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

