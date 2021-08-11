Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Scotland

Pilot support scheme launched for families bereaved by suicide

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 10.02pm
(PA)
(PA)

Families who suffer “pain and trauma beyond words” after being bereaved by suicide will be helped under a new service providing practical and emotional support.

Initial pilots will run in Ayrshire and Arran and in the Highlands NHS health boards to support those who have lost a loved one, with the scheme run by Scotland’s National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group (NSPLG).

The Scottish Government has given £510,000 for the pilot which will see specialist staff support families seven days per week for up to two years.

Seonaid Stallan, who lost her 18-year-old son Dylan and sister-in-law Vanessa to suicide within weeks of each other five years ago, has been involved in designing the scheme.

She said: “It is impossible to describe the devastation, grief and confusion that we felt as a family.

“There was no support offered to families in our position and we relied on each other and close friends to try and navigate the complex practical arrangements as well as our own grief.

“No-one had ever asked us how we were coping.

“This service offers a vital lifeline for families bereaved by suicide and may even save lives.”

The highly trained staff running the scheme can recognise risks and wider safeguarding issues, including signs of suicidal ideation, with evidence suggesting up to one in 10 people bereaved by suicide may try to take their own lives, according to the NSPLG.

The charities Penumbra and Support in Mind Scotland, who already support about 3,300 people every week, are involved in the programme.

Frances Simpson, chief executive of Support in Mind Scotland, said: “Losing a loved one to suicide brings pain and trauma beyond words, and we know that people who have been bereaved need compassion, understanding and specialist practical support, not just in the immediate aftermath, but for many months after.

“Support in Mind Scotland is proud to be part of this vital new service and will work closely with our partners in Penumbra to make sure every bereaved person knows that they are not alone and that they receive the help they need, when they need it.”

Kevin Stewart, Minister for mental wellbeing and social care, said: “Often those bereaved are left with unanswered questions and unresolved issues on top of dealing with their grief.

“I am pleased that the Scottish Government, as part of our work to deliver on our Suicide Prevention Action Plan, is funding this crucial pilot service to support those bereaved by suicide.”

