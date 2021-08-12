Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

One dead and two seriously injured in crash which closed M74 for hours

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 9.41am
The crash caused lengthy queues on the M74 as an investigation was carried out (David Cheskin/PA)
The crash caused lengthy queues on the M74 as an investigation was carried out (David Cheskin/PA)

A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a crash which closed a major road for several hours.

The three-car crash happened on the M74 near to junction 14 at Crawford, South Lanarkshire, at around 4.10pm on Wednesday.

It involved black Porsche Cayman travelling south, and a white Ford Focus and red Vauxhall Corsa, both heading north.

The 42-year-old man driving the Porsche died at the scene. No-one else was in his car.

The woman, 34, driving the Corsa was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.

Her passenger, a 32-year-old man, was also seriously injured and is being treated at hospital in Wishaw.

Both are said to be in stable conditions.

The 55-year-old woman driving the Focus was also taken to hospital in Wishaw where she was treated for minor injuries before being discharged.

The motorway was closed fully until around 11pm for a collision investigation.

Police Inspector William Broatch from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of this collision one man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends, along with those of the other injured parties.

“We would ask anyone who saw this crash, or the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, to come forward and speak with officers.

“Anyone travelling on the motorway recording with dash cam should check their devices and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“There were many vehicles affected by the road closure last night and officers worked to alleviate the traffic build-up as quickly and safely as possible.

“I would like to thank motorists for their cooperation and understanding as we responded to this incident.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0364 of 12 August.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier