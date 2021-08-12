Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police recover charity food van stolen in ‘shameful’ theft

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 3.18pm
The van with its distinctive strawberry logo has been recovered (Police Scotland/PA)
A charity food van targeted in a “shameful” theft has been recovered, police have confirmed.

The white Ford Transit van was stolen between 1.30pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday from its parking place on Tennant Street in Leith, Edinburgh.

It is one of two main delivery vans for Edinburgh Community Food, a social enterprise which provides fresh fruit and vegetables to those on low incomes and also to hospitals.

In an appeal following the theft, Police Scotland said the charity had been left “seriously inconvenienced” and had to hire a replacement van.

The force said on Thursday that the van has been found in Newhaven, Edinburgh.

Police Sergeant Elaine McArthur Kerr said: “Fortunately, the van has been traced as a direct result of our appeal and I would like to thank everyone who responded to it.

“However, inquiries are ongoing to find out how it got there and we continue to appeal for information.

“I would ask anyone who saw the white Ford Transit with its distinctive, large strawberry logo between 1.30pm on Monday, August 9, and noon on Thursday, August 12, to get in touch.

“If you can assist please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0689 of Tuesday, August 8, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

