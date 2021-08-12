Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Three taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 6.12pm
Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteers rushed to the aid of the trio (RNLI/Nick Mailer)
Three people, including a child, have been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in water in Fife, said the RNLI.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteers rushed to the aid of the trio at Tentsmuir Beach on Thursday, the group said, not specifying what time the incident happened.

One of the casualties, a young girl, had ingested seawater after being swept out by a strong ebbing tide that pulled her from the beach, it added.

Inshore lifeboat helm Kenny Watson said: “The girl had swallowed a lot of seawater and was quite unwell.

“We provided first aid until the ambulance crew arrived, and together we decided that the condition of the casualty meant evacuation by helicopter was necessary.”

The Coastguard helicopter managed to land on the beach and take her to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, said the RNLI, while two other people were assessed by the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to the same hospital by ambulance, it added.

It comes after a dozen children paddling at the same shore on Wednesday had to be rescued by lifeboat volunteers, with two taken to Ninewells for observation having swallowed seawater.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat coxswain Peter Hay said the two incidents, while separate, “offer a reminder that our coastal waters can be very unpredictable, particularly for young children who may be unaware of the risks associated with changing tides and rip currents”.

He added: “As the summer holidays come to an end, many families will be wanting to enjoy the last few days at the beach but we would ask that you familiarise yourself with some of the dangers you might encounter so that you can make the most of your remaining holiday safely.”

The RNLI reiterated its “float to live” advice, urging people to float on their backs with arms and legs spread out if they get into trouble.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

