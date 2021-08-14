Man dies after being hit by car in South Ayrshire

A man has died after being hit by a car on a road in South Ayrshire.

The man, 42, died at the scene on the A79 Prestwick Loop Road on Friday, police said.

He was hit by a silver Skoda Octavia heading south on the road at about 11.20pm.

The driver was uninjured but was badly shaken following the incident, which led to the road being closed for several hours.

Police Scotland are seeking the driver of an Audi who was also on the A79 at the time.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: “An Audi motor car was on the road at the time of the incident, however, the driver may not have realised a collision has occurred.

“I am appealing to the driver of that car to contact us as we work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“In particular, if any motorists have dash cam devices, please check your footage as it could assist our investigation.

“Any small piece of information is relevant to our inquiry.”

Information can be given to Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 4261 of August 13, 2021.