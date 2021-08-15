Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man who died following disturbance in garden named as Roderick Georgeson

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 6.28pm
Roderick Georgeson died at the scene of the incident (Police Scotland)
A man who died following a disturbance at a garden in Midlothian has been named by police.

Roderick Georgeson, 41, died at the scene of the incident on Lingerwood Road in Newtongrange on Saturday evening.

Mr Georgeson’s family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: “Roddy was a much loved son, who was kind, bright and a friend to all who met him.”

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Frank Travers said: “We are appealing for information regarding this incident.

“In particular, I would ask motorists with dashcam devices, who were in the area during Saturday evening, to check their footage for any information which could assist the investigation.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation as we continue our inquiries.”

