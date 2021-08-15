Motorcyclist killed in crash in West Dunbartonshire

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A82 in West Dunbartonshire on Sunday.

The 51-year-old man died after a collision near the Stoneymollan roundabout, between Alexandra and Renton, around 2.55pm.

A Volkswagen Golf and a Seat Ibiza were also involved in the crash

Police Scotland said the motorcyclist’s next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor of the road policing unit said: “We are trying to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and our inquiries are ongoing.

“Sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the crash to come forward, in particular anyone who may have dash-cam footage, you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries.

“The road is still currently closed to allow full crash investigations to be carried out and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst this is ongoing.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2092 of August 15 2021”.