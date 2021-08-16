Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mother pledges to fight for justice over teenage son’s death in custody

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 2.40pm
The teenager took his own life at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The mother of a teenager who took his own life in a custody cell has said it is her duty to “cry out for justice for her son”.

William Brown – also known as William Lindsay – died at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution on October 7 2018, aged 16, days after being sent there on remand.

The teenager’s mother Christine Lindsay, brother John Reilly and lawyer Aamer Anwar met with the new Solicitor General Ruth Charteris QC in Glasgow to discuss the situation on Monday.

The Crown Office said in September 2019 that it would not bring charges against the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) over his death.

Last October Mr Anwar’s office, assisted by Dorothy Bain QC, who subsequently took up the post of Lord Advocate in June, presented a victim’s right to review arguing that the SPS must be held accountable.

A statement issued by Mr Anwar on behalf of the family after Monday’s meeting said: “We stated it was unacceptable that as we approach the third anniversary of William’s suicide that no decision has been taken by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and the SPS operates behind a veil of secrecy, covering up systemic failures and preventable suicides.

“The Solicitor General’s genuine compassion and empathy was welcomed as was her apology at the unacceptable length of time taken by Crown Office in trying to take a decision.”

The statement continued: “A civilised society is judged by the manner in which we treat our vulnerable, the weak, the dispossessed and our prisoners. We believe Scotland is failing the test.

“There was nothing inevitable about William Lindsay taking his own life, that was clear to anybody that cared to look.

“Locking people up in dungeons of despair doesn’t rehabilitate anyone, but increases the risk of suicide.”

Ruth Charteris
The family met with Solicitor General Ruth Charteris QC (Jane Barlow/PA)

William Lindsay’s family said they will fight to ensure that other lives can be saved while calling for answers over his death.

The statement concluded: “Christine says her son’s cries can no longer be heard, but as his mother it is her duty to cry out for justice for her son.”

Ms Charteris said: “I wish to express my gratitude to William’s mother and brother for meeting with me.

“I listened carefully to what they had to say about their experience and provided an update on the steps now being taken to progress the investigation into William’s death.”

The Scottish Prison Service has been asked for comment.

