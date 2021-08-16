Man who was killed by car in South Ayrshire named by police

Police have named a man who died after being hit by a car on a road near Prestwick.

Paul Donachie, 42, who was from the local area, died at the scene on the A79 close to the junction with Station Road, Monkton, on Friday.

He was hit by a silver Skoda Octavia heading south at about 11.20pm.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, was not injured in the incident, which led to the road being closed for around seven hours.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Paul Donachie and our investigation continues into this crash.

“I would ask again for any driver using this route, who may have seen Mr Donachie or the Skoda immediately prior to the collision, to get in touch with officers.

“Anyone recording with dash cam who may have driven this route on Friday night should check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.”

Information can be given to Police Scotland by calling 101.