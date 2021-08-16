Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Man charged with murder after disturbance in Midlothian garden

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 4.56pm
Roderick Georgeson died at the scene of the incident (Police Scotland/PA)
A man has been charged with murder after a disturbance in a garden in Midlothian.

Roderick Georgeson died at the scene in Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange, on Saturday evening.

The 41-year-old’s family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: “Roddy was a much-loved son, who was kind, bright and a friend to all who met him.”

Police said a 48-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Anthony Angelosanto appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he faced three charges including murder.

The others were a charge against the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 – the offence of stalking – and another against the Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2016.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

