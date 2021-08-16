Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Men who claimed to be police officers ‘stole items and cash from car’

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 7.34pm
The incident happened around 8.20pm on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two men, who claimed to be police officers, stole a number of personal items and cash from a car in Inverness.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Sunday at the Inverness Leisure Centre car park on Bught Lane.

A 42-year-old man was approached by the pair who claimed to need to search his car – they then carried out the theft and left the area in a dark vehicle.

The first man is described as white, around 5ft 7in, with a slim build and short dark hair, wearing a bright coloured T-shirt and jeans.

The second man is described as being around 5ft 9in, with a stocky build and scruffy dark hair, wearing a blue jacket.

Both men spoke with Scottish accents.

Detective Sergeant Joanna Macleod said: “It is particularly disturbing to see that the victim’s trust in the police was taken advantage of by these two fraudsters, only for them to ransack his car.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the pair, so they can be brought to justice.

“We are appealing for anyone with information on this incident, or who was in the area and may have potential dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“At this time, I’d also ask the public to remain vigilant.

“If anyone approaches you, claiming to be a member of Police Scotland, please ensure that you ask to see some form of identification.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3563 of 15 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

