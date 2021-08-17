Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Man, 24, charged with wilful fire-raising after church burns down

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 3.25pm
Firefighters at the scene of the fire at St Simon’s Catholic Church in Glasgow (Daniel Harkins/PA)
A man has been charged with wilful fire-raising in connection with a blaze which destroyed a church.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday that the 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the fire at St Simon’s Catholic Church in Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow, last month.

At the time of the incident on Wednesday July 28, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one person was helped out of the property.

Nearby homes were evacuated and dozens of firefighters sent to tackle the blaze after the alarm was raised at about 2.40am.

The alarm was raised in the early hours (Amy Iona/PA)

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald said: “We know this fire has been devastating and has caused much distress to the local and wider community. Along with our partners we will continue to support our communities.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and officers will continue to patrol the area.”

B-listed St Simon’s was built in 1855 and held daily services, and masses for the Polish community on Sundays.

Following the fire, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Glasgow said its loss was a “heavy blow”.

He said: “The destruction of St Simon’s church by fire will be a blow to people far beyond the west end of Glasgow.

“Though small in size, St Simon’s was well-frequented and was the spiritual home of the Polish community in the west of Scotland who had established a shrine there.

“It was also a focal point for the local community, and especially the homeless who benefited from a cafe on site which had to be suspended during the pandemic.”

The church’s link with the Polish community dated back to the Second World War.

