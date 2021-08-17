Woman fighting for life after being hit by recovery vehicle

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being hit by a recovery vehicle in South Lanarkshire.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday when the 65-year-old was crossing Townhead Street, Hamilton.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she remains.

Police say the woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries and have appealed for information.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: “Although we have spoken to a number of people who were at the scene at the time, we are still keen to hear from anyone who was there but who has not yet come forward.

“We are especially keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage or from anyone who may have seen the lady, who is well known in the area and who walks with a three-wheeled mobility aid, just prior to the collision.

“Officers can be contacted on 101. Please quote reference number 1610 of Monday, August 16 2021 when calling.”