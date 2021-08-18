News / Scotland Firefighters tackle city centre blaze By Press Association August 18 2021, 7.00am Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA) Around 45 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial property in central Glasgow. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent nine fire engines to the scene in Bath Street when the alarm was raised at 4.21am on Wednesday. The fire service also sent specialist resources to the scene. There were no reports of any casualties. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up