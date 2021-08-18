Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Man hit by car being pursued by police left seriously injured

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 8.42am
Police are investigating the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car which was being pursued by police.

Officers are hunting the driver and passenger of the vehicle, which initially failed to stop for police in the Northfield area of Aberdeen near the junction with Moir Drive at around 2pm on Monday.

Police then pursued the car, a black Seat Leon Cupra, which was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Great Northern Road a short time later.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The car was found abandoned in St Machar Place a short time later, and inquiries are continuing to trace the driver and a passenger.

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“In particular, we ask anyone with dashcam footage of the Seat, before and after the crash, to contact officers.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1752 of Monday 16 August 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The road was closed for around nine hours after the incident while investigations were carried out.

