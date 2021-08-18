Man hit by car being pursued by police left seriously injured

A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car which was being pursued by police.

Officers are hunting the driver and passenger of the vehicle, which initially failed to stop for police in the Northfield area of Aberdeen near the junction with Moir Drive at around 2pm on Monday.

Police then pursued the car, a black Seat Leon Cupra, which was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Great Northern Road a short time later.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

❕ Serious road crash◾ Great Northern Road, Aberdeen◾ 2pm Mon 16 Aug A black Seat Leon Cupra was later found in St Machar Place and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and passenger. Contact 101, quoting 1752 of 16 Aug or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 pic.twitter.com/havmKiUMjx — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) August 18, 2021

The car was found abandoned in St Machar Place a short time later, and inquiries are continuing to trace the driver and a passenger.

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“In particular, we ask anyone with dashcam footage of the Seat, before and after the crash, to contact officers.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1752 of Monday 16 August 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The road was closed for around nine hours after the incident while investigations were carried out.