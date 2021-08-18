Weekly coronavirus deaths fall to 41

The weekly number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Scotland has fallen again after a slight rise last week, according to the latest statistics.

Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows 41 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 9 to August 15.

This was 12 fewer than the previous week and takes the total number of people who have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus to 10,464.

As at 15 August 2021, 10,464 COVID-related deaths registered. 41 registered in the latest week, 12 less than the previous week. Of the deaths, 20 were aged 75 or older, 8 were aged 65 to 74 and 13 were under 65. https://t.co/8J9XjstITG #NRSStats #COVID-19 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/jtUFAsRGdl — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) August 18, 2021

Of the latest deaths, 13 were people aged under 65, eight were 65-74, and 20 were 75 or older.

There were five deaths each in Glasgow, Edinburgh, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire, with three in the Highland Council area.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said of the weekly figures: “Deaths from all causes were 9% higher than the five-year average – the 12th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”

NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

In the week ending 15 August 2021, 9,227 individuals were recorded in the contact tracing software, from which 18,679 unique contacts have been traced. pic.twitter.com/qgJO5lfTId — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) August 18, 2021

In Public Health Scotland (PHS)’s weekly statistical report, also published on Wednesday, figures suggest the proportion of all people admitted to hospital within 14 days of a laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 positive test has declined.

For the week commencing January 25 this year the figure was 13%, but it was 4% in the most recent week, July 26.

In the week ending August 15, PHS found 9,227 individuals were recorded in the contact tracing software – with 18,679 unique contacts traced.

The data also shows that under the community testing programme, 28.4% of symptomatic and 8.3% of asymptomatic tests for Covid-19 were positive.