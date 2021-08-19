Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Scottish Ballet returns to stage with Gene Kelly production

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 11.25am
Soloist Bruno Micchiardi behind the scenes of Scottish Ballet’s Starstruck (Mihaela Bodlovic/PA)
A dance company will return to the stage next month with the UK premiere of a ballet created by Gene Kelly.

After 18 months without performing to a live audience amid coronavirus restrictions, Scottish Ballet will go on tour with Starstruck from September 23 to October 16.

Gene Kelly’s only ballet for the stage, Pas De Dieux, has been revived and given a new twist in the production created by Scottish Ballet artistic director Christopher Hampson and designer Lez Brotherston in collaboration with Kelly’s widow, Patricia Ward Kelly.

Set in Paris in 1960, Starstruck recreates “a world where jazz meets ballet, gods masquerade as mortals, and the stars align”.

Following the tour, Scottish Ballet will release the world premiere of their second feature-length film, also titled Starstruck, inspired by Gene Kelly’s work in Hollywood.

Christopher Hampson, who is also chief executive of Scottish Ballet, said: “We are overjoyed to be returning to stage this autumn, to finally perform to live audiences across our much-loved venues in Scotland.

“Gene Kelly’s pioneering choreography and much-loved style influenced a generation of dance-makers, and we honour his creative legacy with this dazzling new production.

“We are very proud of the distinctive dance films we have made over the last few years and look forward to adding this to our canon.”

The performance is set to Gershwin’s Concerto in F, with extracts from Chopin, recorded by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Gene Kelly created Pas De Dieux after he was invited to create an original work for the Paris Opera Ballet in 1960.

Patricia Ward Kelly said: “It took over two decades for me to find the right home for Gene’s ballet, but I am certain now that it is in the right place and in the right hands… Gene would be very proud.”

The production will tour to Glasgow from September 23-25, Inverness from September 30-October 2, Aberdeen from October 7-9 and Edinburgh from October 14-16.

Tickets for the Scottish tour went on sale on Thursday with information available at

https://www.scottishballet.co.uk/event/starstruck

The production for screen, directed by Oscar Sansom in partnership with Forest of Black, will be released in partnership with Marquee TV, receiving its world premiere on Friday November 26 until December 5 2021.

Scottish Ballet has also launched a Fit For The Gods Costume Appeal, asking the public to donate to the creation of nearly 100 new costumes.

