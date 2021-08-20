Body of dog found dumped in cemetery bin

An investigation is under way after the body of a dog was found dumped in a bin at a cemetery.

A member of the public found the animal in an outside bin at Cemetery Lodge in Howe Road, Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire, on Monday.

The Scottish SPCA has launched an investigation and is keen to trace the dog’s owner.

The cream coloured Lhasa apso or similar small terrier type was not microchipped or wearing a collar when she was found.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said: “This was a very distressing incident for the person who found this dog.

“The dog was dumped some time between late evening on Saturday August 14 and 3pm on Monday August 16.

“The dog is an older female and we think is a Lhasa apso or similar small terrier type. She is cream in colour and was not microchipped or wearing a collar when she was found.

“We’d like to find the owner of this dog and find out how she came to be in the bin at the cemetery. This is not the proper way to dispose of the body of an animal who has passed away.

“If anyone has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”