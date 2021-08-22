News / Scotland Man, 61, dies after boat capsizes in Aberdeenshire By Press Association August 22 2021, 5.42pm Officers were called after a boat capsized (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has died after a small fishing boat capsized in Aberdeenshire. Police officers were called to the incident at around 4.40pm on Saturday in the area of Catterline Bay near Stonehaven. The force said in a statement that the 61-year-old died after a small fishing vessel capsized. Two other men on board the boat, a 67-year-old and a 58-year-old, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death. His family have been notified and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 54, at Aberdeenshire pub Man, 61, dies after boat capsizes near Catterline Restaurant Review: Food for the soul in beautiful Catterline at The Creel Inn Police hunt 49-year-old man after two people murdered in central London