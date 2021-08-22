Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Rangers investigating fans’ alleged racist chants about Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 8.59pm Updated: August 22 2021, 9.21pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi during a match against AZ Alkmaar last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers have launched an investigation after a social media video showed fans allegedly chanting a racist song about Celtic’s Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

The footage, from what looks like a supporters’ bus, emerged on Sunday afternoon, when Rangers were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.

In response, a club spokesman said: “Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination.

“Those who partake in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin.

“We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Celtic condemned the alleged chants and said other players for the club have suffered racist abuse in recent years.

It said: “If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.

“Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

“As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support.

“All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment by the PA news agency.

Furuhashi, 26, joined Celtic from Vissel Kobe this summer and has become an immediate favourite at Parkhead with six goals in seven games.

