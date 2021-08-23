Passenger killed as car hits tree

A 23-year-old woman has died in a car crash which left the driver seriously injured.

Their blue Vauxhall Corsa was heading east on the A94 Coupar Angus to Forfar road near Ardler on Sunday when it left the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened at around 5.15pm on Sunday.

The female passenger died at the scene, while the 29-year-old man driving the car was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

Police Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2992 of 22 August.”