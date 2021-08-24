Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Large fire closes Edinburgh’s George IV Bridge

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 9.17am Updated: August 24 2021, 10.08am
Nine fire engines are on scene (Matt Donlan/PA)
A large fire at George IV Bridge in Edinburgh has closed several roads in the city centre.

The emergency services were called to the blaze shortly after 6am on Tuesday.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The bridge has been closed to traffic (Matt Donlan/PA)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 6.18am on Tuesday, August 24 to reports of a building on fire at George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and two height vehicles to the scene where firefighters are tackling a fire affecting a number of properties.

“Crews are still in attendance.”

Firefighters used specialised equipment on the roof of the building (Matt Donlan/PA)

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Our officers are currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dealing with a large fire at George IV Bridge.

“Please be aware that there are numerous road closures in the vicinity of George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row at present and avoid the area where possible.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0639 hours today to attend an incident at George IV Bridge in Edinburgh with our first resource arriving on scene at 0646.

“We dispatched two ambulances, one advanced paramedic and our special operations team to the scene.”

