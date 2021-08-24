Second 77-year-old dies after scaffolding fall

A second man has died after falling from scaffolding in Aberdeenshire.

A 77-year-old died at the scene after the fall from a building in Merchant Street in Peterhead at around 3pm on Wednesday August 18.

Another man, also 77, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police said that he died on Monday August 23.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”