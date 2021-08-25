Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Coronavirus-linked deaths in Scotland rise to 10,505

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 12.48pm
The number of coronavirus-linked deaths remains the same as the previous week (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of coronavirus-linked deaths remains the same as the previous week (Jane Barlow/PA)

A total of 10,505 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The latest data shows 41 fatalities where Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 16 to August 22, the same as the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 12 people were aged under 65, six were 65-74, and 23 were aged 75 or older.

The majority – 28 – were male, with 13 female.

Edinburgh, Fife, the Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire council areas had the joint highest numbers of deaths, with four each.

Thirty-five deaths happened in a hospital, with four in care homes and two at a home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 41 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This represents no change from the previous week.”

“Deaths from all causes were 17% higher than the five-year average – the 13th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”

The figures show there were 31 more deaths from circulatory causes, 30 more from cancer and 14 more from dementia/Alzheimer’s compared to the five-year average.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier