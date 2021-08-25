Coronavirus-linked deaths in Scotland rise to 10,505

A total of 10,505 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The latest data shows 41 fatalities where Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 16 to August 22, the same as the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 12 people were aged under 65, six were 65-74, and 23 were aged 75 or older.

The majority – 28 – were male, with 13 female.

Edinburgh, Fife, the Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire council areas had the joint highest numbers of deaths, with four each.

Thirty-five deaths happened in a hospital, with four in care homes and two at a home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 41 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This represents no change from the previous week.”

“Deaths from all causes were 17% higher than the five-year average – the 13th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”

The figures show there were 31 more deaths from circulatory causes, 30 more from cancer and 14 more from dementia/Alzheimer’s compared to the five-year average.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.