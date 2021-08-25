Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Police chief offers condolences for ‘dreadful week’ of drownings

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 1.36pm
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone spoke about the ‘heart-breaking tragedies’ of the seven water-related deaths at the end of July (Andrew Cowan/PA)
Seven drownings in Scotland in a week were “heart-breaking tragedies”, the police chief has said as he urged people to stay safe at beauty spots.

In the final week of July, an 11-year-old boy died in a river at Stonehouse, a 13-year-old boy lost his life in water at Hazelbank in Lanark, while a 16-year-old boy died at Balloch at the south end of Loch Lomond.

The following day, Edina Olahova, 29, Rana Haris Ali, nine, and Muhammad Asim Riaz, 39, died after getting into difficulty in the water near Pulpit Rock at Loch Lomond, while a 34-year-old man died in the following days in Loch Lubnaig.

Speaking publicly about the incidents for the first time, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Officers responded to a number of water-related tragedies which very sadly resulted in a total of seven deaths during a dreadful week in July when the weather was particularly good.

“These tragic incidents are a stark reminder that the beauty of some of Scotland’s waters and Scotland’s countryside can at times belie the risk that exists.

“I would urge everyone to recognise the dangers – many of which, unfortunately, are hidden – and to follow the safety advice: to stop, assess risk, stay together, to look after each other and look after yourselves and try not to put yourself in danger.

“The deaths are heart-breaking tragedies and on behalf of everyone involved in policing, I extend my sincere condolences to those who lost loved ones and everyone affected.”

Shortly after the incidents, Simon Jones, the executive lead for water safety at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, said: “It’s been a terrible week in the park and across other parts of Scotland as well for tragic events.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to friends and family.

“We can’t remember a period like this – many of our staff were closely involved and it’s been very traumatic for people involved.

“(It’s been) really, really challenging and sobering – giving us a lot of cause for reflection.”

