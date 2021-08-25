Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pensioner dies in hospital after two-car crash near reservoir

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 5.09pm
The woman died in hospital a short time after the crash (Jane Barlow/PA)
A pensioner has died after being airlifted to hospital following a two-car crash in South Ayrshire.

The incident happened at about 2.20pm on Tuesday when a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Fiesta collided on the A714 southbound near the Glendrissaig Reservoir.

Emergency services attended the scene and the 78-year-old woman was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but she died a short time later.

An 80-year-old man was treated at the same hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said, while a 68-year-old man was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow officers to investigate the crash.

Sergeant Wayne Carnochan said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved in this crash.

“We are appealing to members of the public for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The road would have been busy at the time and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to speak to police.

“I would also appeal to any road users who may have possible dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 1809 of August 24.

