News / Scotland Man charged after shots fired at house By Press Association August 26 2021, 9.45am Police said that a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been charged after shots were fired at a house while children were inside. The incident happened at 8.40pm on August 20 on Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh. A man, woman and two young children were in the property at the time but were not injured, though a window was damaged, Police Scotland said. Man Arrested – EdinburghA 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged discharge of a firearm in Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh on Friday, 20 August, 2021.He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 27 August, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Fs2RGzZ2pG— EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) August 26, 2021 The force said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged discharge of a firearm. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.