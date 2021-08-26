Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Johnnie Walker centre site worker in hospital after getting trapped under lift

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 4.57pm
The injured man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (David Cheskin/PA)
A construction worker is in hospital after becoming trapped under a lift at the site of the new Johnnie Walker visitor centre in Edinburgh.

His colleagues helped release him and he was given first aid before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The incident happened at the building on Princes Street shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

A Diageo spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a subcontractor to our principal construction partner was involved in an incident on-site, becoming trapped when commissioning a low-level lift.

“Thankfully, due to quick actions of co-workers on site, the person was released quickly and given prompt first aid.

“The person concerned is currently in hospital and our thoughts are with him and his wellbeing.

“Our principal contractor and Diageo take the health and safety management of the site extremely seriously and all the necessary investigations are being carried out.”

Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky experience
An artist’s impression of a bar in the Johnnie Walker whisky visitor attraction (Diageo/PA)

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 15.09 on 24 August 2021 to attend an incident at the Johnnie Walker building on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Three resources including a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and the patient was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

The Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky experience is expected to open to the public next week.

Part of a £185 million investment in whisky tourism by drinks giant Diageo, the eight-storey site in the former Frasers building will have rooftop bars and private dining areas as well as hosting tours, tasting experiences and live performances.

