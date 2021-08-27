Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in life-threatening condition after being found injured in street

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 12.11pm
Police have launched an investigation into what happened (David Cheskin/PA)
A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after he was found seriously injured in a street.

Police were called to the scene at Westray Street in Glasgow just before 8pm on Thursday.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Officers said investigations are at an early stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, said: “Around 7.55pm on Thursday, 26 August, 2021 police received a report of a man being found seriously injured on Westray Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a 44-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

“Inquiries, which are currently at an early stage, are ongoing and a police presence will remain in the area.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and special operations response team resources were sent to the scene.

