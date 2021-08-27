Man in life-threatening condition after being found injured in street

A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after he was found seriously injured in a street.

Police were called to the scene at Westray Street in Glasgow just before 8pm on Thursday.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Officers said investigations are at an early stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, said: “Around 7.55pm on Thursday, 26 August, 2021 police received a report of a man being found seriously injured on Westray Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a 44-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

“Inquiries, which are currently at an early stage, are ongoing and a police presence will remain in the area.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and special operations response team resources were sent to the scene.