Woman seriously injured in hit and run incident in Glasgow

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 12.32pm
Police have launched an investigation into the hit and run incident (David Cheskin/PA)
A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run.

The woman was on Old Shettleston Road near to its junction with Duror Street, Glasgow, when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Astra which failed to stop at about 9pm on Friday August 20.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Police Constable Jack McQueen, of Shettleston response policing, said: “This incident has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries and we are appealing to the public to help trace those responsible.

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident and have any information that could assist with our investigation, please speak to officers.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have dashcam footage of the area to get in contact with police.”

