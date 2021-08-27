Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in critical condition after shotgun murder bid

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 6.47pm
Police are appealing for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in what police are treating as an attempted murder.

The 44-year-old was found seriously injured on Westray Street, Milton, Glasgow at around 7.55pm on Thursday.

The emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police believe he was the victim of a targeted attack and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown said: “A man has sustained life threatening injuries as a result of this and we are appealing to members of the public to help trace those responsible.

“Inquiries are still at an early stage and we would ask anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to come forward and speak to officers.

“The area of Westray Street is very residential and we are certain that there will be people who may have witnessed something that can help with our investigation.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, please get in contact will us as soon as possible.”

Chief Inspector Alan MacIntyre, Glasgow North area commander, said: “We believe this incident to be a targeted attack and I would like to reassure members of the community that there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and I would urge anyone who may have noticed anyone acting suspicious or have any details of the incident to speak to an officer. ”

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information via a form on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S26-PO1

Information can also be provided to police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3276 of Thursday, 26 August, 2021. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

