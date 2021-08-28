Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Knife-wielding robber steals cash from Edinburgh shop

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 2.06pm
Police Scotland officers are appealing for help to find a robber who threatened a shop worker in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are hunting a robber who threatened a shop worker with a knife and made off with cash on his bike.

The armed robbery happened at approximately 7.45pm on Friday evening at a store in Inverleith, Edinburgh, leaving the staff member shaken but unharmed.

The culprit is described as being in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 10in and at the time of the robbery was wearing a black beanie, a patterned face mask, a two-tone grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

He fled from the scene on Summer Place on a full-suspension mountain bike with a three-figure sum of cash, according to police.

Detective Constable Zaira Marker, of Corstorphine CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Summer Place area around that time who witnessed anything to please come forward.

“We would also appeal to any drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have a dashcam to review the footage and get in touch if you believe it may be able to assist us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 3607 of August 27. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

