Knife-wielding robber steals cash from Edinburgh shop

Police are hunting a robber who threatened a shop worker with a knife and made off with cash on his bike.

The armed robbery happened at approximately 7.45pm on Friday evening at a store in Inverleith, Edinburgh, leaving the staff member shaken but unharmed.

The culprit is described as being in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 10in and at the time of the robbery was wearing a black beanie, a patterned face mask, a two-tone grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

He fled from the scene on Summer Place on a full-suspension mountain bike with a three-figure sum of cash, according to police.

Detective Constable Zaira Marker, of Corstorphine CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Summer Place area around that time who witnessed anything to please come forward.

“We would also appeal to any drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have a dashcam to review the footage and get in touch if you believe it may be able to assist us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 3607 of August 27. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.