Sunday, August 29th 2021
News / Scotland

Two men taken to hospital after hit-and-run

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.05pm
Police have appealed for help (David Cheskin/PA)
Two men were taken to hospital after they were struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

The pedestrians were on Milldam Road in Clydebank when they were hit by a Ford Fiesta at about 1am on Saturday.

The men, aged 39 and 36, were taken by ambulance to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police have appealed for information about the incident in West Dunbartonshire.

Detective Sergeant Barry Convery, of Clydebank CID, said: “We are looking for the public’s help to trace the driver of the vehicle, who failed to stop after the collision.

“I would ask anyone with any dashcam or private CCTV footage of the incident, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, to please get in touch with officers.

“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation should contact Clydebank CID via 101, quoting reference number 0256 of 28 Saturday.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously.”

