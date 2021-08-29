Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Woman, 19, raped in ‘terrifying attack’ outside Dundee rail station

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 10.00am
Police Scotland are investigating after a woman was raped in Dundee on Friday morning (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police investigating the rape of a woman in a vehicle opposite Dundee rail station are keen to trace a dogwalker who came to her aid.

The 19-year-old was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Friday morning before fleeing the vehicle that had been parked in Yeaman Shore in the city centre.

A man walking a dog came to the woman’s aid and police are now appealing for him and any other witnesses to come forward.

The attacker has not yet been arrested, officers say, although no description has been released.

Detective Inspector Sarah Brow said: “This has been a terrifying attack on the woman and she is currently receiving support from our officers.

“We are keen to speak to the man who was walking his dog who helped her and anyone else who was in the area at the time as any piece of information, no matter how small, can help.

“We have extra evening patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns should get in touch.”

Withnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 0431 of Friday August 27.

