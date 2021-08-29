Woman, 19, raped in ‘terrifying attack’ outside Dundee rail station

Police investigating the rape of a woman in a vehicle opposite Dundee rail station are keen to trace a dogwalker who came to her aid.

The 19-year-old was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Friday morning before fleeing the vehicle that had been parked in Yeaman Shore in the city centre.

A man walking a dog came to the woman’s aid and police are now appealing for him and any other witnesses to come forward.

The attacker has not yet been arrested, officers say, although no description has been released.

Detective Inspector Sarah Brow said: “This has been a terrifying attack on the woman and she is currently receiving support from our officers.

“We are keen to speak to the man who was walking his dog who helped her and anyone else who was in the area at the time as any piece of information, no matter how small, can help.

“We have extra evening patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns should get in touch.”

Withnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 0431 of Friday August 27.