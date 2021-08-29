News / Scotland Two-year-old hit by car taken to hospital By Press Association August 29 2021, 7.03pm Police said the child was taken to hospital (Joe Giddens/PA) A two-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car. Police said the child was struck by a vehicle on East Hamilton Street at the junction with Douglas Rae Road in Greenock at around 3.50pm on Sunday. She has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. Her condition is not known. The road was closed between Ratho Street and Sinclair Street while emergency services dealt with the incident in the Inverclyde town. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Two men taken to hospital after hit-and-run Woman seriously injured in hit and run incident in Glasgow Pfizer jab side effects mild or moderate in at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds – study Death crash car driven at speeds up to 96mph before hitting tree, inquest told