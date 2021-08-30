Two pedestrians die in separate crashes in Scotland

Two pedestrians have died after being struck by vehicles on Scotland’s roads on Sunday.

One man died after being hit by a car in Dumfries and Galloway while in a separate incident a man died after being struck by a lorry on the A82 road which skirts Loch Lomond.

The latter incident happened at about 8.20am, south of Luss.

Emergency services attended and the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around nine hours for a collision investigation.

Police Sergeant Kevin Craig said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

The second incident happened later the same day.

The man involved was walking on the A75 between Annan and Dumfries, close to the junction with the B7020, at 11.50pm on Sunday when he was hit by a Vauxhall Insignia.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended; however, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The occupants of the car, a Vauxhall Insignia travelling east, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The roadway reopened at around 7.35am and inquiries are ongoing into the crash.”

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.