Police probe city centre ‘corrosive substance’ attack

Police are understood to be investigating whether a corrosive substance was thrown in an attack in Glasgow.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in Gordon Street in the city centre on Sunday night.

It is understood one line of inquiry is that the attack involved a corrosive substance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving a group of people on Gordon Street in Glasgow around 11.40pm on Sunday August 29.

“Two men were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 4659 of August 29.”