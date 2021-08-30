Teenager taken to hospital after unprovoked attack with ‘knife’

A teenager was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and back after being slashed during an attack near a reservoir in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the 17-year-old was assaulted between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday near Coatbridge.

The “unprovoked attack” happened at a reservoir area near to the Heatherbell railway crossing between Townhead and Glenboig.

Officers said the boy was struck “with a knife or sharp instrument” and was taken to Monklands Hospital with serious injuries to his back and a facial injury before being released.

They said they want to speak to two teenagers who were part of a group in the area at the time.

The first is 14 to 17 years old, 5ft 5ins, of skinny build, and with short dark hair with a longer fringe at the front.

He was wearing a bright orange top and glasses.

The second is also 14 to 17 years old and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit with a hood.

He may have had a black eye.

Detective constable Nicola Bonnar, of Coatbridge CID, said: “This is believed to have been an unprovoked attack that has left a 17-year-old with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

“There were a large number of youths in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or knows the two teenagers described.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.