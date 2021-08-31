Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Women attacked as dogs stolen in ‘targeted’ theft

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 11.17am Updated: August 31 2021, 12.48pm
Police said this dog has still not been found (Police Scotland/PA)
Two women were attacked as a pair of dogs were stolen in a targeted incident in the Highlands.

One woman was assaulted as a pitbull dog was stolen from an address off the A832 at Gairloch.

Another woman was attacked while the other dog, of the same breed, was taken while being walked on a road near the entrance to the village’s harbour.

The two dogs are from the same property and the thefts happened within a short period of time around 7.10pm on Monday.

The two male suspects left the area in a white Volkswagen Golf GTI, which was later found abandoned on Achany Place, Dingwall, on Monday evening.

One of the dogs was recovered a short distance away, but the other has not yet been found.

Police believe these specific dogs were targeted by the thieves.

Both suspects are white and in their 20s.

One has short, light brown hair and was wearing a black jumper and black shorts.

The other has short brown hair and a slim build.

Detective Inspector Ross Hamill said: “Neither woman suffered any serious injuries during this incident, though they were both left extremely shaken.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“Our investigation is at an early stage but it appears this was targeted attack aimed at stealing these dogs and not a random incident.

“The vehicle is believed to have been driven on the A832 and A835 before it was abandoned in Dingwall, so if you have any dashcam footage from the road on Monday evening then please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3101 of August 30, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

